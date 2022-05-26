COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Back over 2,000 cases; positivity rate flat

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Updates from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services show over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases were identified each of the past two days while the positivity rate has flattened. The DHS says there were 2,032 COVID-19 cases confirmed in the past 24-hour period, and 2,182 cases the day before that, revising the figure reported Wednesday. But those higher numbers were not higher than a week ago, so the 7-day average fell to 1,823 cases per day.

Eleven of the 20 counties in WBAY’s greater viewing area had double-digit increases, eight saw increases in single digits, and one -- Menominee County -- did not report any new cases.

The positivity rate is 12.2% for a third day. That’s the percentage of all tests in the last 7 days that are positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Wisconsin is still averaging 4 COVID-19 deaths per day. The DHS received four death reports in the past day, including 3 recent deaths. One of those was in Fond du Lac County, the only death in our viewing area in Thursday’s report.

Hospitalizations were above average, with 45 admissions reported in the past day. By our calculations, that raises the 7-day average to 33 per day. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) on Thursday reported 368 COVID-19 patients in hospitals around the state, with 56 of them in ICU. That’s 16 more patients than a day earlier, after taking discharges and deaths into account; it’s the same number of patients in ICU as Wednesday, which is the most at one time since March 10.

The Northeast health care region hospitals are treating 27 of these patients, 4 more than a day ago; the ICU number is unchanged with 3 of those patients. Fox Valley hospitals have 14 of the patients, the same as Wednesday, with 1 in ICU, which is 1 fewer.

The latest numbers from vaccinators show 1 in 3 Wisconsin adults ages 35 to 44 has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine booster.

Thursday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and change in percentages since the last report)

5 to 11: 27.9% received vaccine/25.1% completed vaccinations/0.0% received booster

12 to 17: 61.9% (+0.1) received vaccine/58.4% completed vaccinations/19.9% received booster

18 to 24: 60.6% (+0.1) received vaccine/55.0% completed vaccinations/19.6% received booster

25 to 34: 64.5% received vaccine/59.9% completed vaccinations/25.6% received booster

35 to 44: 69.4% received vaccine/66.0% completed vaccinations/33.3% (+0.1) received booster

45 to 54: 71.8% received vaccine/69.0% completed vaccinations/38.2% received booster

55 to 64: 78.2% received vaccine/75.7% completed vaccinations/49.6% (+0.1) received booster

65 and up: 85.4% received vaccine/82.6% completed vaccinations/68.0% received booster

Eight of the 20 counties we’re tracking in Northeast Wisconsin saw increases in first-time vaccinations, completed vaccinations, or both. We’ve also seen some revisions in a few counties this week.

Statewide, vaccination rates are unchanged from a day ago: 64.4% of the state’s population received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, 61.2% of the population completed their vaccine series, and 34.5% has had a booster shot.

Thursday’s Vaccinations by County Population (and change since the last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,610) (NE) 65.9% 63.3% (+0.1) Calumet (50,209) (FV) 57.0% 54.9% Dodge (87,336) 52.7% 50.6% (+0.1) Door (27,889) (NE) 78.9% 75.0% Florence (4,298) (NE) 53.0% (+0.1) 50.2% Fond du Lac (102,902) (SE) 56.0% (+0.1) 53.5% Forest (8,960) 53.0% (+0.1) 50.5% Green Lake (18,908) (FV) 57.5% 54.9% Kewaunee (20,386) (NE) 52.7% 51.3% Langlade (19,119) 54.0% 52.0% Manitowoc (78,757) (NE) 60.8% 58.6% Marinette (40,262) (NE) 53.6% 51.4% Menominee (4,546) (FV) 81.2% 77.8% (-0.1) Oconto (38,383) (NE) 53.1% 51.4% (+0.1) Outagamie (188,766) (FV) 64.5% 61.9% Shawano (40,786) (FV) 48.0% 46.4% Sheboygan (115,240) (SE) 63.2% (+0.1) 60.7% Waupaca (50,664) (FV) 55.6% 53.8% Waushara (24,326) (FV) 46.3% 44.4% Winnebago (171,631) (FV) 62.5% (+0.1) 59.7% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,585) (NE) 299,238 (63.1%, +0.1) 287,535 (60.6%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,836) (FV) 331,133 (60.2%) 317,664 (57.8%) WISCONSIN (5,832,655) 3,757,578 (64.4%) 3,571,077 (61.2%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (boldface indicates change since last report)

Brown – 72,355 cases (+73) (427 deaths)

Calumet – 11,850 cases (+10) (99 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)** - 5,113 cases (88 deaths)

Dodge – 25,036 cases (+24) (294 deaths)

Door – 6,817 cases (+6) (61 deaths)

Florence - 828 cases (+2) (17 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 30,529 cases (+36) (260 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 2,480 cases (+1) (48 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)** - 2,814 cases (40 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,431 cases (+5) (55 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)** - 2,360 cases (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,663 cases (+4) (42 deaths)

Langlade - 5,043 cases (+12) (75 deaths)

Manitowoc – 17,877 cases (+24) (161 deaths)

Marinette - 9,939 cases (+15) (108 deaths)

Menominee – 1,950 cases (15 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)** - 4,039 cases (60 deaths)

Oconto – 9,497 cases (+6) (97 deaths)

Outagamie – 43,732 cases (+40) (358 deaths)

Shawano – 10,174 cases (+7) (129 deaths)

Sheboygan – 30,331 cases (+49) (272 deaths)

Waupaca – 11,681 cases (+16) (195 deaths)

Waushara – 5,174 cases (+2) (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 45,927 cases (+58) (336 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays.

** Michigan Department of Health updates county information on Wednesdays.

Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

