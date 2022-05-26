Advertisement

Counseling offered to children, teens at Rawhide Youth Services

Rawhide Youth Services
Rawhide Youth Services
By Joshua Peguero
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - Two of the most recent mass shootings in Texas and New York were both reportedly committed by 18-year-old males.

Investigators noted in both incidents the teens shared troubling messages on social media.

“Social media is a challenging space for youth that are not yet mature. They’re not mature in their thought, they’re not mature mentally,” Rawhide Youth Services Director of Community Services Danny Stone said

Rawhide Youth Services is dedicated to providing counseling for troubled youth.

One of the biggest challenges the organization has to confront is the stigma of discussing mental health. They believe parents can help break that down and begin normalizing the conversation around it.

“Our nation and our communities are struggling with that because there’s a stigma. A 15-year-old young man is not going to say I have problems and I want to talk about it, the same with a 16-year-old female,” Stone said.

Rawhide does a lot of prevention work through counseling and will be in 30 schools in our area starting this fall.

Stone said it’s hard for teens to verbalize what they’re experiencing. Since the start of the pandemic, the organization has seen teens suffering from anxiety, depression and suicidal feelings.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in five youth between three and 17 have a mental behavioral disorder.

Staff said parents should encourage tough conversations with their children.

“It’s okay as parents to know you have more influence than you think you do. Sometimes we hold back. it’s okay to step into that space to talk with your son or daughter to be watchful,” Stone said.

Rawhide says one of the biggest challenges it has to confront is the stigma of discussing mental health.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duel Sports Bar and Grill in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
High number of police calls and bouncer’s arrest lead Green Bay officials to consider removing bar’s liquor license
Rebecca Kilps
Two Rivers teacher arrested for alleged sexual relationship with student
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Jessica Churchill
16 counts filed against woman who hid out in home after I-41 crash
"Baby Theresa" sketch
Dodge Co. cold case solved using new DNA technology sparks privacy concerns

Latest News

Kiel Middle School evacuated for bomb threat. May 23, 2022.
Kiel parents address bomb threats during school board meeting
Psychologist Greg Rogers
EXPERT INTERVIEW: UW Health psychologist discusses talking to children about tragedy
Rawhide Youth Services
WATCH: Counseling offered to children, teens at Rawhide
WATCH: Parents sound off on Kiel harassment investigation, bomb threats