CLOUDS STICK AROUND, THEN SPOTTY STORMS SOUTH LATE TODAY

Many folks picked up an inch or so of rain overnight, but this afternoon is looking dry with just plenty of clouds sticking around. Temperatures will hold in the 60s for the rest of the afternoon, and even a few 70s will be possible south of Appleton, but a slow moving cold front moving through east-central Wisconsin may spark off a few thunderstorms into this evening south and east of Green Bay. Our risk of severe weather is LOW, but some of these slow moving storms may have some downpours in spots.

Temperatures will steadily climb each day into the weekend as a ridge of high pressure pushes the jet stream to our north by Memorial Day. Highs will be in the 70s on Saturday... 80s on Sunday... and then in the 90s on Memorial Day, with cooler weather closer to the lakeshore. The humidity will also be gradually building this weekend. The 90 degree temperatures will possible stick around into Tuesday as well. Both Monday and Tuesday will feature heat index’s in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. If you plan to be outside those days, make sure to stay hydrated, apply sunscreen, and take breaks in the shade.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 7 PM

TODAY: NE 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

FRIDAY: N 10-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a late-day storm. HIGH: 68

TONIGHT: A few evening storms, mainly SOUTHEAST. Otherwise, cloudy. LOW: 50

FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 70 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Spotty thunderstorms. HIGH: 76 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy. Humidity increasing... HIGH: 83 LOW: 69

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy. Hot, humid and breezy. HIGH: 92 LOW: 71

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot, humid and breezy. HIGH: 91 LOW: 70

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. HIGH: 82

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.