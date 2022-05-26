Action 2 News anchor Bill Jartz receives regional Volunteer of the Year honor at governor’s awards

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News anchor Bill Jartz has been honored as Volunteer of the Year for East Central Wisconsin at the Governor’s Service Awards.

Bill was nominated for his work with the Volunteer Center of Brown County and his impact on the community.

The award ceremony was held May 26 at Olbrich Botanical Gardens in Madison.

The ceremony was attended by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Wisconsin First Lady Kathy Evers.

In April, Bill received Heart of Gold Lifetime Achievement Award at the 34th Annual WPS Volunteer Awards.

