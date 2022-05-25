Advertisement

Wisconsin’s 5 largest cities sued over absentee ballot drop boxes

There are five ballot drop box locations across green bay this election season.
There are five ballot drop box locations across green bay this election season.(WBAY)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Conservatives have filed lawsuits in Wisconsin’s five largest cities over the use of absentee ballot drop boxes in the 2020 election, even as the state Supreme Court was poised to rule on the issue in coming weeks.

The lawsuits were filed Wednesday by the conservative Thomas More Society.

It has also brought lawsuits in the same cities challenging the legality of private grant money awarded in 2020 to help run the election from a group funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife.

The latest lawsuits target the use of absentee ballot drop boxes in Milwaukee, Madison, Racine, Kenosha and Green Bay -- all cities won by President Joe Biden.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duel Sports Bar and Grill in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
High number of police calls and bouncer’s arrest lead Green Bay officials to consider removing bar’s liquor license
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Rebecca Kilps
Two Rivers teacher arrested for alleged sexual relationship with student
Jessica Churchill
16 counts filed against woman who hid out in home after I-41 crash
"Baby Theresa" sketch
Dodge Co. cold case solved using new DNA technology sparks privacy concerns

Latest News

Flags were ordered to half staff.
What they’re saying: The Uvalde, Texas, school shooting
Milwaukee County judge running for Wisconsin Supreme Court
Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building
Wisconsin Democrats renew call for votes on gun safety bills
The Wisconsin Elections Commission will keep voters on the rolls for now after they deadlocked...
Calls to end Wisconsin Elections Commission grow ahead of vote