Wisconsin Democrats renew call for votes on gun safety bills

Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building
Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building(WEAU)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Democrats are renewing calls for the Republican-controlled Legislature to take up a pair of gun safety bills that were rejected without any debate just over two years ago.

The bills would institute a universal background check for gun sales and implement a “red flag” law that would allow judges to take guns away from people determined to be a threat.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is up for reelection in November, called a special session in 2019 to pass them, but Republicans ignored him.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu and Assemly Speaker Robin Vos did not immediately return messages Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

