What they’re saying: The Uvalde, Texas, school shooting

(WBAY) - Statements from Wisconsin leaders and candidates on the shooting that killed 19 children and 2 teachers at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school on May 24, 2022. They are provided here, unedited, in no particular order. We’ll add more statements as we receive them.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin)

There are no adequate words to express the horror at Robb Elementary. My sincere condolences to these families. Something this horrific, children being slaughtered in their school, it does not get worse than this. pic.twitter.com/mlrY4Sb0Iu — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) May 24, 2022

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin)

My heart breaks, again. A mass shooting at a school, again. More lives lost to gun violence, again. How many more times will we say again...and accept doing nothing? We have got to step up, take on this public health crisis, and start saving lives. — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) May 24, 2022

Wisconsin Superintendent Jill Underly

“The painful fact that gun violence and other societal challenges continue to spill into our schools requires me to engage in issues that extend beyond traditional school policy. The education of Wisconsin students and the safety of our children and educators in our schools must be addressed - not tomorrow, not next month, and not after the next loss of life. Every day is the right time to protect the lives of children; the day after a school shooting is already a day too late.

“Today, tomorrow, the next day and until our children are safe, I call on all levels of government to enact policy to reform gun laws in our state and our country.”

U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Green Bay)

“This is an unspeakable tragedy and my heart breaks for the students, faculty, and families of those at Robb Elementary School. Today, the entire nation mourns with the Uvalde community and is grateful for law enforcement officers who responded to this senseless act of evil.”

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers

Fifteen lives were taken today. Our hearts are broken by the maddening and horrific act of gun violence in Uvalde. Kathy and I are praying for the parents and families, educators and classmates, and an entire community that has been shattered by a merciless act of gun violence. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) May 24, 2022

We cannot accept that gun violence just happens. We cannot accept that kids might go to school and never come home. We cannot accept the outright refusal of elected officials to act. Enough has been enough for too damn long already. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) May 24, 2022

RELATED ARTICLE: Actor Matthew McConaughey calls on Americans to act after a mass shooting in his hometown

U.S. Senate candidate Tom Nelson

“Freedom is not worrying about whether or not your children make it through the school day alive or not. This madness must end.

“From Texas to New York City to Laguna Woods to Buffalo, mass shootings have shocked the conscience of this nation over recent weeks. We must enact serious gun violence legislation that gets at the heart of this epidemic so we no longer have to live in constant fear of the next tragedy. It begins by dismantling the NRA and defeating politicians like Ron Johnson who empower them.”

Wisconsin Gun Owners Inc.

Wisconsin Gun Owners, Inc. (WGO) — Wisconsin’s only no-compromise gun rights organization — opposes calls by Sen. Chris Murphy for more gun control in the wake of the Robb Elementary school shooting. The shooting took place in Uvalde, Texas.

According to WGO, 30 percent of Texas schools have armed teachers and staff; However, Robb Elementary, where 19 students and two adults were killed, does not appear to be one. Robb Elementary is among most Texas schools subject to the Federal Gun-Free Zone Act, which prohibits concealed carry on the premises, according to the school’s own rules and codes of conduct.

“Thirty percent of Texas’s schools enjoy armed protection by teachers and staff, and this killer did not choose those schools as his target,” said WGO Executive Director Thomas Leager. “He chose Robb Elementary for a reason — and that is because it was unprotected.”

According to Leager, it was “another example of the dangers of sending our children to schools that are labeled Gun-Free Zones, which are really just Criminal Safe Zones. This tragic event is not a condemnation of the Second Amendment but an example of the dangerous failure of gun control.”

Leager added that Wisconsin Gun Owners, Inc. would continue to support the right of teachers and school staff to be armed on school property as both a deterrent and defense against madmen that would commit these heinous acts against the most vulnerable among us.

The state gun rights organization calls on teachers to approach the issue of self-defense from an educational viewpoint rather than a politicized knee-jerk reaction. With firearm education on par with police officers’ training — in Wisconsin, that is less than 40 hours’ classroom and range training — there is no reason teachers should not be equipped and prepared to defend their students.

U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry

Thankful I woke up another day to my wife and daughter healthy and alive.



Unfortunately too many Americans are waking up to empty beds today.



ENOUGH. — Alex Lasry (@AlexLasryWI) May 25, 2022

Once again, children are dead.



Once again, our country is facing another mass shooting.



Once again, we mourn and pray.



But these children and families need more than thoughts and prayers.



We need action and we need it now. #EndGunViolence — Alex Lasry (@AlexLasryWI) May 24, 2022

Gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch

This is every parent’s worst nightmare. My prayers are with Texas and the families impacted. — Rebecca Kleefisch (@RebeccaforReal) May 25, 2022

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul

We know what can make these horrific incidents less likely to happen. We must not only hope but demand that this time will be different. We need to do more to keep our kids safe from gun violence. — Attorney General Josh Kaul (@WisDOJ) May 24, 2022

U.S. Senate candidate Sarah Godlewski

The horrific news out of Texas is every parent’s worst nightmare. Our kids should be able to go to school without the fear of being gunned down, but Washington has failed to protect them from gun violence at every turn.



Enough. For the sake of our children, we need action. https://t.co/k3YtLL7Vbd — Sarah Godlewski (@SarahforWI) May 24, 2022

Attorney general candidate Eric Tony

Heartbroken as we pray for Uvalde ❤️‍🩹 https://t.co/EmWPkwFvqc — Eric Toney (@EricJToney) May 24, 2022

Joey Van Deurzen, candidate for 5th Assembly District

My generation was prepared for events like what happened in Uvalde today. In elementary and middle school we were taught to huddle together with the lights out in a corner away from the door; as if the potential assailant would somehow believe that no one was in school today. In high school we were told to fight back. To barricade the door by whatever means necessary. To throw books and computers and anything else at the attacker. One teacher even kept a metal bar used for science demonstrations by the door in case the dreaded day would come. We were taught to be prepared for events that luckily we never faced.

Our society has put all the responsibility on the kids and teachers to protect themselves. We need to do better. We need to expand our gun laws to ensure that those flagged by law enforcement and mental health professionals cannot purchase these weapons. I say this as someone that grew up hunting and shooting guns, as someone that is a responsible gun owner. Yes, there are responsible gun owners, but this cannot mean that we ignore the reality and harms happening in front of us. We need to ensure each gun purchased involves a thorough background check. We need a mental health system that can find and treat all those that are a danger to themselves and others.

Students and educators need our support. It is time we step up to do what clearly needs to be done.

State Sen. Melissa Agard (D-Madison)

“As the mother of four boys, I can only imagine the tremendous pain and loss too many families across the country are feeling right now. Families and communities are being shattered by senseless, preventable gun violence.

“After the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012, we vowed that we would never let this happen again. And yet since the Sandy Hook massacre, we’ve let 2,654 mass shootings happen. We’ve let countless lives be lost due to preventable gun violence. We cannot accept mass shootings as normal or inevitable in this country—but we have made no significant legislative changes in response to this epidemic.

“America is a huge outlier in developed countries as it pertains to mass shootings. We have some of the weakest gun laws in the developed world. While Democrats have been working tirelessly for universal background checks, extreme risk protection orders, and other pragmatic gun safety policies, the GOP – fueled by the gun lobby—has prevented so many of these policies from advancing.

“People are literally scared for their lives. They’re scared for their children who have to go to school every day. They’re scared to do day-to-day activities, from just going to the grocery store to the movie theater to even walking down the block. But their country, and the state of Wisconsin, is not doing nearly enough to keep them safe.

“I grieve all of the lives we have lost to these mass shootings. But we cannot sit idly by, only offering thoughts and prayers, when we need immediate action. We must do all we can to keep our kids and communities safe and secure from violence. It is past time to implement pragmatic gun safety laws in our state and country now.”

Sign the petition to call on our legislative leaders to take the first steps toward a safer Wisconsin and country by passing bills that are overwhelmingly supported by the public such as Universal Background Checks and Extreme Risk Protection Orders.

Oconto County Sheriff Todd Skarban

Safe schools…

I ask my team to frequent our schools with random patrols. In and out, sometimes with canines, working in concert with the local police departments, not trying to distract but present enough for people to notice. We do our best to be in attendance or stop into as many sporting events that we can muster.

Many of us coach sports, from youth to varsity, actively engaged with our kids, offering education and guidance. Some of my best friends and loved ones are teachers and coaches from our #teamOC schools.

Our frequent, persistent presence is just one approach we take to discourage potential violent events. This action is done deliberately in an effort to decrease or eliminate the opportunity for a violent event and to have an immediate response to the same. We do not take the safety of our children or school employees lightly.

We do our best to identify, isolate, investigate and solve problematic situations. The message is out that if you see something, say something. The information you provide may make all the difference in the world.

Be the light, the cause of good in the world. All our love goes to Texas, God be with them in their time of need.

Kiel Police Chief David Funkhouser

THANK YOU KIEL

Time and again, when a crisis or tragedy has occurred in or involves people in our area, I have witnessed people in our community step up and help out in amazing ways. Monday was no different.

Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me, our officers, and staff expressing their gratitude and support during the bomb threat on Monday. We appreciate it, but it goes WAY beyond KLPD and the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, and Calumet County Sheriff’s Office who helped us with law enforcement.The City staff (DPW, City Hall, etc.), the Kiel Fire Department, Kiel EMS, the staff at the Kiel Schools, local citizens, business owners (HUI especially), church groups, and so many more people stepped up to help each other and protect our kids.

Some things went well, and some things did not go well, but in the end, together as a community, we once again mitigated a serious situation by doing the best we could with what we had. Moving forward, we’ll work to fix what didn’t go well and reinforce what did. Overall, I am thankful to everyone who stepped up and helped out. I am truly grateful.

As I drove home Monday evening after a long and very stressful day, I passed a mom walking her dog with a baby in a baby backpack. The kid was smiling ear to ear bouncing on Mom’s back as she walked along. I saw kids on their bikes riding along Fremont Street heading for the park. I saw a line of people at Dairy Queen waiting for ice cream and a group of people enjoying their ice cream at the gazebo by the river. As I crossed the bridge I saw a Dad with his kids fishing at Veteran’s Park. When I made it home I was swarmed by my kids who hugged me tight and who were glad I was home safe. I watched the sun set over the beautiful skyline and gave thanks that the day was over and that the people and kids in our city were safe. I gave thanks that I live in this city and that I call it home.

I’ve said it before…There is no measure of darkness, only the absence of light.

When darkness comes, Be The Light. It’s dark in our city right now, but each of us can be the light in our own way. Please think before you speak and before you type. Our world is dark enough. Let’s bring some light to it.

It is an honor to serve this City.

Chief Dave

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.