Two Rivers teacher arrested for alleged sexual relationship with student

TOWN OF TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - A Two Rivers High School teacher was arrested for engaging in sexual conduct with a 17-year-old student, according to the Two Rivers Police Department.

The 34-year-old suspect, Rebecca Kilps, was arrested for three counts of sexual assault of a child by a school instructional staff person.

School officials and police do not think any other students are victims.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lieutenant Melissa Wiesner by calling the police department at 920-793-1191.

