Advertisement

Two Rivers teacher arrested for alleged sexual relationship with student

Two Rivers High School
Two Rivers High School(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - A Two Rivers High School teacher was arrested for engaging in sexual conduct with a 17-year-old student, according to the Two Rivers Police Department.

The 34-year-old suspect, Rebecca Kilps, was arrested for three counts of sexual assault of a child by a school instructional staff person.

School officials and police do not think any other students are victims.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lieutenant Melissa Wiesner by calling the police department at 920-793-1191.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duel Sports Bar and Grill in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
High number of police calls and bouncer’s arrest lead Green Bay officials to consider removing bar’s liquor license
Kiel Middle School evacuated for bomb threat. May 23, 2022.
Kiel Middle School receives bomb threat amid pronoun case fight
A Chicago woman was found chained in an abandoned house after a man heard screams for help.
Man hears screaming, finds woman chained in abandoned house
James Cooper
Appleton man charged in connection with armed standoff on church roof
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
Gunman kills 18 children, 3 adults in Texas elementary school

Latest News

Oshkosh PD investigating suspicious incident
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
WATCH: Texas governor speaks on school shooting
Brown County parks
WATCH: Reforestation camp set to welcome campers
I-41 traffic backup due to hit and run
WATCH: Witness recounts weekend crash on I-41