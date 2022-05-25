SOAKING RAIN MOVES IN...

Steady rainfall will continue through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening. A few thunderstorms are also possible around or after sunset, but severe weather is NOT expected. Through tonight, a half an inch to over an inch of rainfall can be expected with the highest amounts along the lakeshore.

Temperatures will hover in the 50s for the rest of the afternoon due to winds coming in off the Lake. We will not see those temperatures budge much overnight with clouds hanging on into the overnight hours. Overall though, tomorrow looks to be slightly milder with highs in the middle and upper 60s.

Some showers may linger into tomorrow morning, and a few spotty showers will also be possible through the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, we will be drier and warmer going into Friday. Temperatures will begin to rise in a big way through the holiday weekend. By Memorial Day, inland areas may see highs around 90 degrees. These hot conditions could potentially last through the middle of the week as well, and the humidity will rise making it feel even hotter. We’ll keep you updated on this big warm up.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

TODAY: NE/E 10-25 KTS... WAVES 2-5′

THURSDAY: W/N 10-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: Overcast skies. Widespread rain. A bit breezy. HIGH: 59

TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Thunder possible. LOW: 57, steady temps

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering showers. Slightly milder. HIGH: 69 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit breezy. HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Spotty late thunderstorms. HIGH: 74 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy. HIGH: 82 LOW: 67

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy. A chance of storms early. Hot, humid and breezy. HIGH: 90 LOW: 72

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot, humid and breezy. HIGH: 90

