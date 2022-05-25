Advertisement

Smoking materials sparked apartment fire in Chilton, chief says

File photo of fire engine.
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHILTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Smoking materials sparked a fire at an apartment in Chilton early Wednesday.

At 4:29 a.m., the Chilton Fire Department responded to a fire at 1030 S. Diane Street. It’s a 16-unit building that houses people with disabilities and mobility issues.

Mutual aid was called in and all residents safely evacuated the building.

A burning couch was found in an apartment on the second floor. The fire department says it was put out with a fire extinguisher.

“Cause of the fire is smoking materials,” says Fire Chief Ben Schoenborn.

The fire alarm system is credited with giving residents enough notice to escape.

“I am very happy to report that no one was injured during this incident. Residents were able to return to their apartments and carry on with their day,” says Schoenborn.

Chilton Fire received help from Stockbridge, Hilbert, Potter and New Holstein Fire Departments.

