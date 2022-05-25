Advertisement

RAINY AND COOLER WEDNESDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Clouds will thin before thickening up and delivering steady rain Wednesday
By David Ernst
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Some showers are possible tonight as clouds thicken. But, steadier and more widespread rain arrives over the course of Wednesday morning. A soaking rain is expected through Wednesday afternoon with scattered showers continuing at night and at times on Thursday. Widespread rain totals over 0.5″ are likely... with some spots getting over 1″ of moisture. There could be some thunder at times but severe weather is not expected.

It will be milder overnight compared to Tuesday morning with lows in the 40s to near 50 degrees. Highs will be cooler; however, in the mid 50s to lower 60s. It could also be a bit breezy with some easterly wind gusts upwards of 25 mph.

Mostly cloudy skies and lingering showers are likely Thursday. Highs should still get back into the upper 60s. Friday is looking decent with highs near 70° under variably cloudy skies. Some rain and storms are possible during Memorial Day weekend but it shouldn’t be a washout. Highs remain on track for 70s on Saturday, near 80° on Sunday, and lower 80s on Monday and Tuesday. Cooler air may be found near Lake Michigan.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY ON WEDNESDAY

WEDNESDAY: NE 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 3-5′

THURSDAY: S/E 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. A shower is possible. Seasonable. LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: Overcast skies. Rain develops. Cool and a bit breezy. HIGH: 62 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer and breezy. HIGH: 69 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonable. HIGH: 70 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a few showers & storms late. HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Warmer and slightly humid. Chance of some afternoon and evening storms. HIGH: 81 LOW: 67

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly sunny. Warm and breezy. A chance of a some rain & storms... mainly NORTH. HIGH: 83 LOW: 68

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with an isolated storm. HIGH: 84

