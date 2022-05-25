RAIN CONTINUES TONGHT... MORE ISOLATED ON THURSDAY

Steady rainfall will continue through the evening. A few thunderstorms are also possible around or after sunset, but severe weather is NOT expected. Temperatures will hover in the upper 50s this evening, and could rise slightly during the overnight hours.

Some showers may linger into tomorrow morning... especially north/west of the Fox Valley. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy. Highs will be milder on Thursday with temperatures rising into the upper half of the 60s. Temperatures will begin to rise in a big way through the holiday weekend.

By Memorial Day, inland areas may see highs around 90 degrees. These hot conditions could potentially last through the middle of the week, and the humidity will be up as well... making it feel even hotter. We’ll keep you updated on this big warm up.

Spotty afternoon storms are possible on Saturday. Outside of that, rain chances over the holiday weekend appear rather low. Only a stray shower late Sunday and some northern thunder expected on Memorial Day. A cold front moving through on Wednesday will bring a higher chance for rain and likely some cooler temperatures for the end of next week.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

THURSDAY: W/N 10 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

FRIDAY: N 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Thunder possible. LOW: 57 (steady temps)

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering showers. Slightly milder. HIGH: 69 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit breezy. HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: Warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. Spotty PM thunderstorms. HIGH: 74 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy. A stray storm late? HIGH: 82 LOW: 67

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy. Hot, humid, and breezy. Thunder north? HIGH: 90 LOW: 68

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. HIGH: 90 LOW: 68

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with scattered storms. Still humid. HIGH: 86

