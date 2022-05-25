Oshkosh PD investigating suspicious incident

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A young woman was approached by an unknown man in Oshkosh who offered to give her a ride home, according to Officer Kate Mann.

The incident occurred at the intersection of West 17th Avenue and Delaware Street around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The woman was walking when the male approached and tried to convince her he was related to a friend. She ran away and he did not follow.

Police describe the man as being white, in his 30s and six feet two inches tall. He has brown hair, green eyes, and a neck tattoo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 920-236-5700 or Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.

