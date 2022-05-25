One treated for smoke inhalation during fire in Bellevue

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - One person suffered smoke inhalation during a fire in Bellevue Tuesday.

At about 8:06 p.m., Green Bay Metro firefighters were called to a home in the 2100 block of Garden Grove Lane. They found heavy smoke coming from the front of a garage and smoke and flames coming from the rear of the building.

Crews were able to put out the fire. Flames did not spread to the home, but the residence did sustain heavy smoke damage.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation. Two residents were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

