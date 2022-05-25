Missing Outagamie County child found safe

TOWN OF BUCHANAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Full-time and volunteer emergency responders searched for a previously missing 8-year-old girl Tuesday evening.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the 8-year-old hadn’t been seen in over an hour when crews started their search around 7 p.m. She was found safe before 9 p.m. Officials said she left with a friend.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Fox Valley Metro Police Department, Kaukauna Police Department, Appleton Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Buchanan Fire and EMS, Village of Combined Locks Fire and EMS, Kimberly Fire and EMS, Outagamie County Emergency Management and CERT.

