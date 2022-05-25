Advertisement

Marquette poll: Supreme Court approval drops

Pollsters didn't see a shift in opinions about abortion but a significant change in opinions about the high court.
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The U.S. Supreme Court’s approval rating saw a 10-point drop in the days following the leaked draft of a ruling that would overturn the historic 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, according to a new, national Marquette Law School poll. This followed a drop in the court’s approval rating after it refused to block enforcement of a Texas law that would ban abortion as early as 6 weeks after fertilization.

Marquette Law School poll director Charles Franklin says the poll didn’t see a shift in opinions on abortion and what people think the court should do -- 69% say Roe v. Wade should not be overturned -- but the issue exposed a sharper partisan shift in the reputation of the nation’s high court.

Franklin breaks down the numbers in our interview with Action 2 News anchor Chris Roth above.

