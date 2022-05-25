Advertisement

Large physical fight under investigation by FDL Police

(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A large physical fight attracted a police presence in Fond du Lac Wednesday.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the fight occurred after 3 p.m. in the area of 2nd Street and National Avenue.

Multiple agencies responded and remain in the area as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

