Large physical fight under investigation by FDL Police

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A large physical fight attracted a police presence in Fond du Lac Wednesday.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the fight occurred after 3 p.m. in the area of 2nd Street and National Avenue.

Multiple agencies responded and remain in the area as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The incident is under investigation.

