Large physical fight under investigation by FDL Police
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A large physical fight attracted a police presence in Fond du Lac Wednesday.
According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the fight occurred after 3 p.m. in the area of 2nd Street and National Avenue.
Multiple agencies responded and remain in the area as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The incident is under investigation.
