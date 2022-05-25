Advertisement

Kimberly holds off Appleton East’s late rally, advances to face Kaukauna

By Eric Boynton
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The high school softball playoffs are in full swing with the regional semifinals on Tuesday. That includes Kimberly holding off a late rally by Appleton East to advance, 8-7.

The Papermakers held a six run advantage heading to the bottom of the seventh, and needed every bit of that. Appleton East rallied with RBI hits by Ava Smarzinski, Gwen Hendrick, and Serena Timmer to pull the Patriots within one.

They loaded the bases with just one out, but Jayda Nelson sealed the victory with a double play to end the inning and the game.

Kimberly will face defending state champion and top ranked Kaukauna in the regional finals on Thursday.

