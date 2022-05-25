Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Rawhide Youth Services president on juvenile justice system

We spoke with Alan Loux before the Texas school shooting on his Congressional testimony to improve the juvenile justice system
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - The shooter in Texas recently turned 18 years old. The suspect in the Buffalo, NY, mass shooting is also an 18-year-old man. We’ve probably all had a similar thought: How could a young person come to believe that committing such acts of violence was OK?

We sat down with Rawhide Youth Services president/CEO Alan Loux earlier this week -- before the Uvalde school shooting. The purpose was to discuss his testimony in Washington, D.C., in front of the House Committee on Education and Labor, which is looking to improve the juvenile justice system.

Rawhide is committed to not only helping young males referred to their rehabilitation ranch through the criminal justice system but also helping kids to prevent them from ever entering the system. That’s why we think our discussion with Loux is still relevant today. What our interview in the video above.

Action 2 News reporter Joshua Peguero visited Rawhide on Wednesday, learning more about its mental health outreach programs around the state. He’ll have that report on Action 2 News at Six.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duel Sports Bar and Grill in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
High number of police calls and bouncer’s arrest lead Green Bay officials to consider removing bar’s liquor license
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Rebecca Kilps
Two Rivers teacher arrested for alleged sexual relationship with student
Jessica Churchill
16 counts filed against woman who hid out in home after I-41 crash
"Baby Theresa" sketch
Dodge Co. cold case solved using new DNA technology sparks privacy concerns

Latest News

Active shooter training presentation
WATCH: Active threat conference held for local first responders
Green Bay school doors
WATCH: Local schools react to Texas shooting
U.S. Supreme Court justices
INTERVIEW: Marquette poll on Supreme Court and Roe v Wade
Capitol Hill
WATCH: Gun background checks bill remains stalled in U.S. senate