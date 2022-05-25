INTERVIEW: Rawhide Youth Services president on juvenile justice system

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - The shooter in Texas recently turned 18 years old. The suspect in the Buffalo, NY, mass shooting is also an 18-year-old man. We’ve probably all had a similar thought: How could a young person come to believe that committing such acts of violence was OK?

We sat down with Rawhide Youth Services president/CEO Alan Loux earlier this week -- before the Uvalde school shooting. The purpose was to discuss his testimony in Washington, D.C., in front of the House Committee on Education and Labor, which is looking to improve the juvenile justice system.

Rawhide is committed to not only helping young males referred to their rehabilitation ranch through the criminal justice system but also helping kids to prevent them from ever entering the system. That’s why we think our discussion with Loux is still relevant today. What our interview in the video above.

Action 2 News reporter Joshua Peguero visited Rawhide on Wednesday, learning more about its mental health outreach programs around the state. He’ll have that report on Action 2 News at Six.

