Giannis, Jokic, Doncic, Booker, Tatum on All-NBA first team

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots at the basket as Boston Celtics...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots at the basket as Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) defends during the first half of Game 7 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)(Steven Senne | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo, fellow two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Devin Booker and Jayson Tatum were voted first-team All-NBA on Tuesday, the first time in 67 years all five players were age 27 or younger.

Milwaukee's Antetokounmpo was the only player to receive all 100 possible first-team votes and finished with 500 points in his fourth consecutive first-team selection. Denver's Jokic and Dallas' Doncic each received 88 first-team votes and 476 points.

Doncic joined Tim Duncan, Kevin Durant and Max Zaslofsky as the only players to make the first team three or more times before turning 24, while Phoenix's Booker (460 points) and Boston's Tatum (390) both were first-time selections to the first team.

Philadelphia's Joel Embiid, the NBA's leading scorer and runner-up to Jokic for MVP, led the second team. He was joined by Ja Morant, winner of the Most Improved Player award, Durant, Stephen Curry and DeMar DeRozan.

The third team was Karl-Anthony Towns, LeBron James — who earned his 18th All-NBA selection — Chris Paul, Trae Young and Pascal Siakam.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

