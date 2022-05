FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire crews are battling a two garage fire in Fond du Lac Tuesday.

A Fond du Lac Fire Rescue supervisor said the fire is located at 407 Merrill Avenue near McDermott Park.

According to the Fond du Lac Fire Twitter page, the flames are threatening the home as of 7:42 p.m.

Fond du Lac Fire, May 24 2022 (FDL Fire)

