COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases down, death and hospital numbers up

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin passed 61,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations and is nearing 13,000 COVID-19 deaths in the pandemic. Numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services show 1,803 new cases. That’s more than a day ago but below the 7-day average, which was down for a 10th straight day to 1,829 cases per day.

Ten recent deaths were reported to the state, causing the 7-day average to rise from 1 to 4 cases per day. The death toll jumped by a total of 24 cases, but the majority of them were more than a month ago and weren’t calculated in the average. It’s the biggest one-day increase in the death toll since March 28. The DHS hadn’t reported any deaths since May 20, and on Monday it had revised the death toll downwards. Still, the number didn’t change the death rate of 0.89% of all known cases proving fatal.

The positivity rate is unchanged at 12.2%, pausing or ending its fall from 14.1% earlier this month. This is the percentage of all COVID-19 tests in the last week that were positive.

Fifty-two people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment in the last 24-hour period, well above our calculated 7-day average of 32 new patients per day. On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 332 people hospitalized for COVID-19, with 53 of those in intensive care units. The 10 Northeast health care region hospitals were treating 20 of them, 1 in ICU. The 13 Fox Valley hospitals were treating 17, 5 in ICU. We’ll get Wednesday’s patient numbers later this afternoon.

Vaccinations improved to 34.5% of Wisconsinites having at least one booster COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, or 2,009,960 people. The DHS says 64.4% of the state population has received at least one COVID-19 shot (3,757,064 people) and 61.2% of Wisconsinites completed their vaccine series (3,570,307 people) with two Pfizer or Moderna doses or one Johnson & Johnson dose.

12- to 17-year-olds are on the verge of 1 in 5 having a booster. More than 2 in 3 seniors adults, 65 and older, received at least one booster shot.

25- to 30-year-olds are on the verge of 3 in 5 completing their vaccination series.

The number of Wisconsinites completing their vaccinations reached a new low with a 7-day average of 359 per day. We told you that was going to happen when first-time vaccinations hit all-time lows three and four weeks ago; since the vast majority were getting Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, the second doses are required three or four weeks later, respectively. First-time vaccinations have not rebounded much since then.

Wednesday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and change in percentages since the last report)

5 to 11: 27.9% received vaccine/25.1% completed vaccinations/0.0% received booster

12 to 17: 61.8% received vaccine/58.4% completed vaccinations/19.9% (+0.1) received booster

18 to 24: 60.5% received vaccine/55.0% completed vaccinations/19.6% received booster

25 to 34: 64.5% received vaccine/59.9% completed vaccinations/25.6% received booster

35 to 44: 69.4% received vaccine/66.0% completed vaccinations/33.2% received booster

45 to 54: 71.8% received vaccine/69.0% completed vaccinations/38.2% received booster

55 to 64: 78.2% received vaccine/75.7% completed vaccinations/49.5% received booster

65 and up: 85.4% received vaccine/82.6% completed vaccinations/68.0% (+0.1) received booster

Wednesday’s Vaccinations by County Population (and change in percentages since Friday)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,610) (NE) 65.9% 63.2% Calumet (50,209) (FV) 57.0% 54.9% Dodge (87,336) 52.7% 50.5% Door (27,889) (NE) 78.9% 75.0% Florence (4,298) (NE) 52.9% (-0.1) 50.2% (-0.1) Fond du Lac (102,902) (SE) 55.9% 53.5% Forest (8,960) 52.9% 50.5% (+0.1) Green Lake (18,908) (FV) 57.5% 54.9% Kewaunee (20,386) (NE) 52.7% (-0.1) 51.3% (-0.1) Langlade (19,119) 54.0% (-0.1) 52.0% Manitowoc (78,757) (NE) 60.8% 58.6% (+0.1) Marinette (40,262) (NE) 53.6% 51.4% Menominee (4,546) (FV) 81.2% 77.9% Oconto (38,383) (NE) 53.1% 51.3% Outagamie (188,766) (FV) 64.5% 61.9% (+0.1) Shawano (40,786) (FV) 48.0% 46.4% Sheboygan (115,240) (SE) 63.1% 60.7% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,664) (FV) 55.6% 53.8% Waushara (24,326) (FV) 46.3% 44.4% Winnebago (171,631) (FV) 62.4% 59.6% NORTHEAST REGION (474,585) (NE) 299,208 (63.0%) 287,474 (60.6%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,836) (FV) 331,088 (60.2%) 317,596 (57.8%) WISCONSIN (5,832,655) 3,757,064 (64.4%) 3,570,307 (61.2%)

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (boldface indicates change since last report)

Wisconsin’s county totals were not available at the time of publication. This report will be updated.

Brown – 72,209 cases (426 deaths)

Calumet – 11,829 cases (99 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)** - 5,113 cases (+25) (88 deaths)

Dodge – 25,005 cases (294 deaths)

Door – 6,798 cases (61 deaths)

Florence - 824 cases (17 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 30,453 cases (259 deaths)

Forest - 2,473 cases (48 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)** - 2,814 cases (+17) (40 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,424 cases (55 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)** - 2,360 cases (+11) (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,657 cases (42 deaths)

Langlade - 5,021 cases (75 deaths)

Manitowoc – 17,751 cases (161 deaths)

Marinette - 9,911 cases (108 deaths)

Menominee – 1,945 cases (14 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)** - 4,039 cases (+26) (60 deaths)

Oconto – 9,484 cases (97 deaths)

Outagamie – 43,666 cases (357 deaths)

Shawano – 10,159 cases (129 deaths)

Sheboygan – 30,256 cases (271 deaths)

Waupaca – 11,650 cases (195 deaths)

Waushara – 5,168 cases (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 45,814 cases (334 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays.

** Michigan Department of Health updates county information on Wednesdays.

Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

