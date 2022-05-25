Advertisement

Calls to end Wisconsin Elections Commission grow ahead of vote

The Wisconsin Elections Commission will keep voters on the rolls for now after they deadlocked in a vote on Monday. (WMTV)(NBC15)
By TODD RICHMOND and SCOTT BAUER
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The only Republican candidate running for governor in Wisconsin who supported keeping the bipartisan state elections commission in place has reversed his position and is calling for it to be dissolved.

The announcement Wednesday by construction company co-owner Tim Michels came just hours before the panel was to vote on who would be its next chairman.

Michels said in a statement that he now supports doing away with the commission after speaking with attendees at the Wisconsin Republican Party convention, including commissioner Bob Spindell.

Spindell is running to be the next chair of the commission but faces opposition from Democrats on the evenly divided panel.

