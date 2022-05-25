Advertisement

Brewers place OF Hunter Renfroe on IL with hamstring strain

The Milwaukee Brewers have placed outfielder Hunter Renfroe on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring and selected infielder-outfielder Mark Mathias from Triple-A Nashville
Milwaukee Brewers logo
Milwaukee Brewers logo(Milwaukee Brewers)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have placed outfielder Hunter Renfroe on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring and selected infielder-outfielder Mark Mathias from Triple-A Nashville.

Renfroe was injured during Monday night's 3-2, 10-inning loss to the San Diego Padres. He was hitting .266 with nine home runs and 16 RBIs for the NL Central-leading Brewers.

Manager Craig Counsell said before Tuesday night's game that an MRI showed a low-grade hamstring strain and that Renfroe could miss two weeks.

“We're going to miss Hunter,” Counsell said. "He's been a regular for us, he's been a good presence for us, he's been a really good offensive player for us. We're going to miss that, for sure. Again, it challenges your depth.

“He's played incredible defense this year, I think," Counsell added. "His arm had to be one of the most valuable arms in all baseball in the outfield.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Most Read

Duel Sports Bar and Grill in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
High number of police calls and bouncer’s arrest lead Green Bay officials to consider removing bar’s liquor license
Kiel Middle School evacuated for bomb threat. May 23, 2022.
Kiel Middle School receives bomb threat amid pronoun case fight
A Chicago woman was found chained in an abandoned house after a man heard screams for help.
Man hears screaming, finds woman chained in abandoned house
James Cooper
Appleton man charged in connection with armed standoff on church roof
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
Gunman kills at least 18 children at Texas elementary school

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots at the basket as Boston Celtics...
Giannis, Jokic, Doncic, Booker, Tatum on All-NBA first team
$2.3 million stolen from Wisconsin Republicans is recovered
(FILE)
Azocar lifts Padres to 3-2 win over Brewers in 10 innings
The Wisconsin Elections Commission will keep voters on the rolls for now after they deadlocked...
Republican fake elector running to lead election commission