Appleton man sentenced to life in prison for Oshkosh homicide

Erice Grady
Erice Grady(Winnebago County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2021 Oshkosh homicide Wednesday.

Erice Grady was charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and Possession of a Firearm as a Felon. He was found guilty at a March jury trial.

Police say Grady shot and killed 29-year-old Deshaun Davis on April 27, 2021.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Greenwood Court for a weapons complaint. They found Davis with a gunshot wound.

Davis was taken to a hospital where he died.

Grady was arrested a short time later.

Police say Grady and the victim had “mutual acquaintances.”

