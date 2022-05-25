Appleton man sentenced to life in prison for Oshkosh homicide

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2021 Oshkosh homicide Wednesday.

Erice Grady was charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and Possession of a Firearm as a Felon. He was found guilty at a March jury trial.

Police say Grady shot and killed 29-year-old Deshaun Davis on April 27, 2021.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Greenwood Court for a weapons complaint. They found Davis with a gunshot wound.

Davis was taken to a hospital where he died.

Grady was arrested a short time later.

Police say Grady and the victim had “mutual acquaintances.”

