Grab your umbrella... It’s going to be another wet Wednesday. Widespread soaking rain will move into northeast Wisconsin later this morning. The steady rain will continue through the afternoon and evening. A passing thunderstorm is also possible around or after sunset, but severe weather is NOT expected. Through tonight, many folks will see over half an inch of rain, with one inch rain totals closer to the lakeshore.

With today’s rain and an east breeze coming off of Lake Michigan, temperatures will struggle to rise. We’ll be hovering in the 50s for most of the day, with some highs close to 60 degrees as we head into this evening. Our temperatures will hold steady tonight as a warm front pushes into the Great Lakes.

While a few more showers may pop up tomorrow afternoon, warmer weather is on the way. Highs will be close to 70 degrees tomorrow and Friday. Then, we’ll see a big warm-up throughout the long holiday weekend. By the time we reach Memorial Day, inland areas may see highs close to 90 degrees. There’s also going to be an increase in the humidity as we go into early next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

TODAY: NE/E 10-25 KTS... WAVES 2-5′

THURSDAY: SW 10-20 KTS... WAVES 2-4′

TODAY: An overcast sky. Rain develops. A bit breezy. HIGH: 60

TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Thunder possible. LOW: 58, steady temps

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers. A little milder. HIGH: 69 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Brisk winds at times. HIGH: 69 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Spotty late thunderstorms. HIGH: 74 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy. HIGH: 81 LOW: 66

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy. A chance of storms NORTH. Hot, humid and breezy. HIGH: 89 LOW: 71

TUESDAY: Tons of sun. Hot, humid and breezy. HIGH: 89

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.