Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Climate change reveals ancient Viking artifacts

Melting ice patches have revealed Viking artifacts 6,000 years old -- and there's an urgency to preserve them as fast as possible
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Climate change is revealing amazing relics from the age of Vikings (maybe even some of your ancestors, if you’re one of the many Wisconsinites with Norse blood).

Melting ice has revealed artifacts 6,000 years old. These aren’t just relics from Viking ships but personal belongings -- and some once-living discoveries, too!

Brad Spakowitz shows you how well-preserved many of these artifacts are and why there’s a great urgency to preserve them as quickly as possible, in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duel Sports Bar and Grill in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
High number of police calls and bouncer’s arrest lead Green Bay officials to consider removing bar’s liquor license
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Rebecca Kilps
Two Rivers teacher arrested for alleged sexual relationship with student
Jessica Churchill
16 counts filed against woman who hid out in home after I-41 crash
"Baby Theresa" sketch
Dodge Co. cold case solved using new DNA technology sparks privacy concerns

Latest News

Rawhide Youth Services
WATCH: Counseling offered to children, teens at Rawhide
WATCH: Parents sound off on Kiel harassment investigation, bomb threats
Green Bay Police
WATCH: Local schools examine safety measures
Green Bay school doors
Increased police presence at Green Bay schools following Texas shooting
Erice Grady
Appleton man sentenced to life in prison for Oshkosh homicide