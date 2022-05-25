Advertisement

2 displaced after Bellevue house fire

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An attached garage caught fire in Bellevue Tuesday evening.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department said crews found smoke coming from the front of the garage and smoke and flames coming from the back of the garage around 8:06 p.m.

The fire was extinguished before it spread.

One resident was treated for smoke inhalation.

Two total residents are displaced.

The damage is estimated to be $100,000.

