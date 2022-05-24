RAIN & BREEZES STILL ON TAP FOR WEDNESDAY

We’ll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds early in the afternoon before turning mostly cloudy by the evening. Look for highs in the mid to upper 60s away from Lake Michigan today with cooler 50s to around 60° lakeside.

Some showers are possible tonight but rain chances ramp up quickly Wednesday morning as our next weather maker swirls on in. Some soaking rain is certainly possible by the end of Wednesday with some spots getting over 1″ of moisture. There could be some thunder at times but the odds of strong/severe weather look to be mainly across southern Wisconsin and down into Illinois. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s, with some wind gusts between 25 and 30 mph.

Mostly cloudy skies and lingering showers are likely Thursday. Highs may still get up to around 70°. Friday is looking decent with highs near 70° under variably cloudy skies.

Some rain and storms are possible during Memorial Day weekend but it shouldn’t be a washout. Highs remain on track for 70s on Saturday, near 80° on Sunday, and lower 80s on Monday. Cooler air may be found near Lake Michigan.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NE/E 5-10 KTS... WAVES 0-1′

WEDNESDAY: E 10-20 KTS... WAVES 2-5′

TODAY: Increasing clouds. HIGH: 67, but cooler lakeside.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. A shower is possible. Seasonably cool. LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: Overcast skies. Rain develops. A bit breezy. HIGH: 62 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer and breezy. HIGH: 70 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly cooler. HIGH: 70 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a few showers & storms. HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of some afternoon and evening storms. HIGH: 80 LOW: 65

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly sunny. Warm and breezy. A chance of a some rain & storms. HIGH: 82

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.