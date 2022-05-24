Pulaski man pleads not guilty to charges in Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBAY) - A Pulaski man indicted in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has pleaded not guilty to six charges in federal court.

On May 19, Riley Kasper appeared before a federal judge via Zoom. He’s out on personal recognizance bond.

A federal grand jury indicted Kasper on six counts alleging he is responsible for assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

Kasper has requested a speedy trial. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 19.

At about 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, Kapser sprayed an aerosol cannister of what is believed to be pepper spray towards law enforcement trying to secure the Capitol, according to the criminal complaint. Rioters had stormed the building in attempt to stop the confirmation of the election of President Joe Biden.

Kasper talked about it on social media, according to prosecutors.

“I pepper sprayed 3 cops so bad they got undressed and went home,” and “As you can see in that video, it was my group that busted the first gate and kept chasing the cops down and pushing them back at the capitol.”

The next day, Kasper communicated the following on social media: “You charge that line and start spraying they start running for cover like you’re coming at them with an ak” and “there is definitely something satisfying about pepper spraying cops in riot gear …”

From the DOJ’s Statement of Facts: “On January 18, 2021, the FBI received a tip from a confidential human source (”CS-1″), which included screenshots of a January 7, 2021, Facebook post by Riley D. Kasper of Green Bay, Wisconsin, containing images of locations appearing to be in Washington, D.C., with the caption, “Trump rally Washington, D.C.!”

Prosecutors say videos posted on YouTube show a person spraying an aerosol cannister toward federal officers. Investigators reviewed booking photos of previous Kasper arrests and were able to identify him as the suspect.

A Kasper family member was able to positively identify him as the person in the videos, according to investigators.

Kasper’s financial records showed fuel purchases from Wisconsin to Washington between Jan. 5 and Jan. 7.

The case is being prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

