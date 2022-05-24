Advertisement

Police: Shooter who caused Texas school lockdown in custody

File photo of police tape.
File photo of police tape.(Canva)
By Eugene Garcia and Dario Lopez-Mills
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas. (AP) - At least two hospitals are treating patients Tuesday after a shooter prompted a lockdown at a Texas elementary school.

The nature and severity of those injuries wasn’t immediately known.

The Uvalde Police Department says the shooter is in custody.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District had said an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students.

Uvalde Memorial Hospital said in a Facebook post that it was caring for “several students” in its emergency room.

Another hospital, University Health, said it was treating a child and an adult patient from Robb Elementary.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duel Sports Bar and Grill in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
High number of police calls and bouncer’s arrest lead Green Bay officials to consider removing bar’s liquor license
Kiel Middle School evacuated for bomb threat. May 23, 2022.
Kiel Middle School receives bomb threat amid pronoun case fight
A Chicago woman was found chained in an abandoned house after a man heard screams for help.
Man hears screaming, finds woman chained in abandoned house
James Cooper
Appleton man charged in connection with armed standoff on church roof
Crash on I-41
UPDATE: Fox Valley woman in custody after hiding in stranger’s home following hit-and-run

Latest News

One of 51 camping sites ready to host guests starting Friday, June 3.
Brown County Reforestation Camp set to welcome campers
Federal Bureau of Investigation
$2.3 million stolen from Wisconsin Republicans is recovered
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Fast rise, slow fall
Capitol Building in Madison
Justices debate Wisconsin school’s gender change policy