Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed in crash with dump truck in Fond du Lac County

Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle Crash generic(ARC Images)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a dump truck in Fond du Lac County Monday.

At about 11:10 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call about a crash on County Highway G at Chickadee Drive in the Township of Forest.

The Sheriff’s Office says a dump truck was traveling north on the highway and attempted to make a left turn onto Chickadee Drive. A northbound motorcycle attempted to pass the truck on the left and hit the rear driver’s side tires of the dump truck.

The motorcycle rider, a 67-year-old man from Chilton, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.

The driver of the dump truck, a 61-year-old Eden man, was not hurt.

County Highway G was closed between Glen Road and Chickadee Road for about an hour.

The crash is under investigation.

The following departments responded: Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, St. Cloud Fire Department/First Responders, Mount Calvary Ambulance, Wisconsin State Patrol, Flight for Life.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiel Middle School evacuated for bomb threat. May 23, 2022.
Kiel Middle School receives bomb threat amid pronoun case fight
Duel Sports Bar and Grill in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
High number of police calls and bouncer’s arrest lead Green Bay officials to consider removing bar’s liquor license
A Chicago woman was found chained in an abandoned house after a man heard screams for help.
Man hears screaming, finds woman chained in abandoned house
Crash on I-41
UPDATE: Fox Valley woman in custody after hiding in stranger’s home following hit-and-run
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Woman hurt in Fond du Lac County shooting

Latest News

May 24 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another cool day
Kiel Middle School evacuated for bomb threat. May 23, 2022.
Kiel Middle School receives bomb threat amid pronoun case fight
WATCH: Highlights from 3 WIAA Track & Field Regional meets
WATCH: Highlights from 3 WIAA Track & Field Regional meets
Duel Sports Bar and Grill in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
High number of police calls and bouncer’s arrest lead Green Bay officials to consider removing bar’s liquor license