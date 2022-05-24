Motorcyclist killed in crash with dump truck in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a dump truck in Fond du Lac County Monday.

At about 11:10 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call about a crash on County Highway G at Chickadee Drive in the Township of Forest.

The Sheriff’s Office says a dump truck was traveling north on the highway and attempted to make a left turn onto Chickadee Drive. A northbound motorcycle attempted to pass the truck on the left and hit the rear driver’s side tires of the dump truck.

The motorcycle rider, a 67-year-old man from Chilton, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.

The driver of the dump truck, a 61-year-old Eden man, was not hurt.

County Highway G was closed between Glen Road and Chickadee Road for about an hour.

The crash is under investigation.

The following departments responded: Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, St. Cloud Fire Department/First Responders, Mount Calvary Ambulance, Wisconsin State Patrol, Flight for Life.

