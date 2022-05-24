MILD TODAY, WITH SOAKING RAIN TOMORROW

There’s a little touch of frost along the Upper Michigan border this morning. Otherwise, our temperatures are now on their way up. It’s going to be a mild May day with highs mainly in the mid to upper 60s. To the surprise of nobody, it’s also going to be cooler along the lakeshore with a gentle onshore breeze. Highs will be near 60 degrees closer to the water.

High pressure is still hanging out in the Great Lakes. Our atmosphere is rather dry, which is keeping rain away for now despite some clouds floating overhead. Skies will be partly sunny today, with thickening clouds into this evening. As our next weathermaker to our southwest pushes closer to us, our atmosphere will slowly saturate, making rain more likely. There’s a chance of a couple showers tonight, but widespread, steady rain will develop tomorrow. Wednesday looks wet with gusty northeast winds blowing off the Bay and the Lakeshore. Through tomorrow night, up to an inch of rain is possible across the area.

Looking ahead, there’s also chances of showers and thunderstorms over the upcoming holiday weekend... However, the storms will be scattered and more likely during the overnight hours. Otherwise, it’s looking warmer with inland highs in the 70s, with lower 80s possible on Memorial Day Monday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NE/E 5-10 KTS... WAVES 0-1′

WEDNESDAY: E 10-20 KTS... WAVES 2-5′

TODAY: Partly sunny. A mild afternoon. HIGH: 67, but cooler lakeside.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. A shower is possible. Seasonably cool. LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: Overcast skies. Rain develops. A bit breezy. HIGH: 62 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer and breezy. HIGH: 72 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly cooler. HIGH: 68 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. A chance of thunder at NIGHT. HIGH: 73 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and breezy. A chance of thunder at NIGHT. HIGH: 78 LOW: 67

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly sunny. Warm and breezy. A chance of a thunderstorm. HIGH: 82

