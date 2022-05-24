Advertisement

Justices debate Wisconsin school’s gender change policy

Capitol Building in Madison
Capitol Building in Madison(wsaw)
By Todd Richmond
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin’s Supreme Court is wrestling with whether to block a Madison school district policy that prohibits staff from informing parents that their children have changed genders.

The school district adopted a policy in 2018 that requires staff to use names and pronouns of a student’s choosing without parental consent or notice.

A group of parents sued in 2020 alleging the policy violates their constitutional rights to direct their children’s upbringing.

The parents’ attorney, Luke Berg, told the justices during oral arguments Tuesday that the policy amounts to an experiment on children.

Adam Prinson, an attorney representing three Madison high schools’ gender equity associations, countered that the schools are protecting children’s privacy.

