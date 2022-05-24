JOB OPENING: Action 2 News executive news producer (mornings)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV is a legacy station looking for a positive newsroom leader to become our next A.M. Executive Producer. This person will have strong leadership skills and help our talented, professional morning news team continue to make an impact as the First Alert Station. We need an Executive Producer who will keep the momentum going with innovation and enthusiasm.

Apply online at Gray.TV/careers. On that site, click the “Apply Now” button in the upper right corner to upload your resume, cover letter and references.

Duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Guide producers, anchors and live crews for the best content, showcasing, and live shots in the market.

Coach and grow team members in the skill sets necessary to be successful.

Create innovative storytelling techniques and presentations.- Win Breaking Weather and News events.

Create and present accurate, fair, unbiased news content.

Maintain current knowledge of local and national issues.

Assist with the hiring of employees.

Assist management team with the planning of future projects, elections, and other special events.

Continue striving to hit our brand as the First Alert Station

The qualified candidate will have 2 to 5 years of experience in television news, a Journalism or Communications degree or equivalent experience, and a track record of success as a newsroom leader.

About WBAY:

WBAY-TV is the market-leading, ABC affiliate in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The station has received Edward R. Murrow Awards each of the past five years, including Overall Excellence. Our news department produces 36 hours of news each week. WBAY.com is the number one news and information website in all of Northeastern Wisconsin.

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households. We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

