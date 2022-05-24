Grand Chute fire chief retiring

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Grand Chute’s fire chief is retiring after more than four decades of service in public safety, including the last 15 years as fire chief.

Timothy Bantes will retire effective July 6. He also served as the Town of Grand Chute’s emergency manager during crises such as severe storms and the Fox River Mall shooting.

Bantes received his associate’s degree in Fire Protection from Fox Valley Technical College. He served as firefighter, paramedic and lieutenant before joining the Grand Chute Fire Department in 2005 as Assistant Chief of Training. He was promoted to chief two years later.

He was named Fire Chief of the Year by the Wisconsin State Fire Chiefs Association in 2018. He was elected president of that association in 2019 and 2020.

“I am sincerely humbled and honored to have had the opportunity to serve this community for the past 17 years, with 15 of those as your Fire Chief,” Bantes wrote in a statement announcing his retirement. “I’m proud of each and every member of this team for their valuable contributions, and the culture of professionalism that we have cultivated within our organization. I have absolutely no doubt that they will continue to lead this agency on a path and trajectory that exceeds the expectations of those they serve as they draw upon the steadfast commitment to public safety that Grand Chute has come to expect from its firefighters.”

Grand Chute officials said under Bantes’s leadership, the town built two new, strategically-located fire stations, replacing inadequate facilities. The department secured more than $1 million in grant funding for first responders and public safety. Two referendums improved staffing for fire and emergency response.

“Chief Bantes has served the Town of Grand Chute with unwavering dedication and integrity for the past 17 years,” Town Administrator James March wrote. “His commitment to the GCFD’s vision of ensuring the citizens and visitors of Grand Chute ‘experience better’ quality of life through the provision of excellent risk reduction and response services is palpable.... It is no coincidence that under his tenure, the Grand Chute Fire Department has become a recognized leader amongst fire and emergency services agencies on a local, state, and national level.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.