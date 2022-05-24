Brown County Reforestation Camp set to welcome campers

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - For the first time in more than 40 years, Brown County is set to open a new campground.

The Brown County Reforestation Camp Campground, located in Suamico, will welcome its first guests on Friday, June 3.

As staff put the finishing touches on the campground, there’s a sense of excitement within the Brown County Parks Department.

“It’s not very often that you can say that you’ve opened a new campground in a community,” says Matt Kriese, Brown County Parks Director.

Kriese says the campground is in truly a gem of a location.

“The Reforestation Camp, encompassing the NEW Zoo Adventure Park, is over 1,400 acres of land, and when you put that into perspective in Brown County being the fourth largest county in the state, that’s always a huge chunk of property, so when you’re camping it’s almost a half mile drive back to this campground which is unique in itself, as we drive through these trees, it feels like you’re taking a step back into the north woods of Wisconsin,” says Kriese.

The campground features 51 sites with varying amenities, from full hookups to walk-in tent sites.

There are also two restroom and shower facilities, all tucked in the middle of nature.

“This property has it all, you can bike the over 20 miles of mountain bike trails out here, you can hike the miles and miles of trails, we also have horse sites where somebody can bring their horses and horseback ride right from the campground,” explains Kriese.

The county invested $1.2 million to develop the campground and anticipates 20,000 visitors a year will generate $125,000 in annual revenue.

“Small investments like this really enhance the quality of life that not only Brown County gets to enjoy, but actually Northeast Wisconsin and people coming from Illinois and Minnesota,” says Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach.

Reservations to camp can be made starting tomorrow at noon, online only.

Kriese expects interest to be sky high.

“Based on the number of phone calls I hear our office receives, which is roughly 20-40 calls per day on camping, I would anticipate this campground will have a high occupancy rate for years to come,” says Kriese.

For more information on the campground and reservations, visit www.browncountyparks.org

