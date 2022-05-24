Appleton Library opens temporary home

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Visitors returned to the Appleton Public Library Monday... but it looked a little different.

We first alerted you the library officially closed its doors to the public on April 12. Workers spent about six weeks moving materials and equipment to the former Best Buy building, 2411 South Kensington Drive.

The temporary location offers scaled-down services, but visitors will be able to check out materials, use computers, access the internet, use work areas, and get one-on-one help from staff members.

“We wanted the space to be welcoming and fun. We’re going to be here for 18 months, so we wanted it to feel like as much of a library as it could,” Appleton Public Library Marketing Coordinator Tina Krueger said.

Colleen Rortvert, the Appleton Public Library director, told Action 2 News she hopes that the public will bring their passion to the temporary location and eventually, their $30 million renovated space.

They expect to break ground in the summer and open in the fall of 2023.

