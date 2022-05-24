Advocate Aurora breaks ground on new hospital in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A second hospital is coming to the Fond du Lac community, giving people more health care options.

Eighteen months after Advocate Aurora announced it would be expanding in Fond du Lac, the healthcare provider gathered for a ceremonial ground breaking on its new facility.

“What this means is choice in health care and access in doing things better than we could have ever imagined here in Fond du Lac and the surrounding communities that we care for,” says Jeff Bard, President, North Wisconsin Patient Service Area.

Aurora Medical Center - Fond du Lac, as it will be called, will provide ten new patient beds, as well as eight emergency room bays for local residents to seek care. The healthcare provider anticipates the new facility will create about a hundreds new jobs too.

According to Bard, “Advocate Aurora Health believes in keeping care as local as we possibly can and we’re committed to well-being and that aspect of care for our patients.”

The 70,000-square-foot addition is an extension to an existing aurora clinic that already offers some surgical procedures and doctor’s offices. “We feel that this commitment to offering hospital based care in a 24/7 ED is really going to be what the community can best benefit from long term,” says Bard.

It was the community, and the Advocate Aurora team members who actually asked for a hospital close by. The new facility will allow people who need to be hospitalized, with minor medical issues, to stay closer to home.

“If they need to be admitted to the hospital we encourage them to go up to Oshkosh, but they don’t always like to drive there so we’ve heard for a long time that they’d to stay in Fond du Lac for their care,” says Clinical Supervisor Shauna Frohrip.

This expansion is expected to be completed in early 2024.

