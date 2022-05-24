Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Manufacturers gearing up for airless tires

Brad describes tires that never need to be inflated.
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Days of waking up to a flat fire could be coming to an end.

Brad Spakowitz tells us about airless tires in this edition of 3 Brilliant Minutes.

The tires never go flat or need to be inflated.

Meshwork (a combination of metal, fiberglass, etcetera) create flexibility and absorb shock below traditional treads.

After testing, researchers found the ride to be smooth, but the grip to lack compared to traditional tires. Riders also reported noise. However, the tires hold up in intense heat and icy cold winters.

Manufacturers say the development could still be a decade away.

For more, watch the video above.

