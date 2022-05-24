Advertisement

$2.3 million stolen from Wisconsin Republicans is recovered

Federal Bureau of Investigation
Federal Bureau of Investigation(MGN)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - All of the $2.3 million stolen from the Wisconsin Republican Party by hackers just before the 2020 presidential election has been recovered, including nearly $600,000 obtained by the FBI and given back to the party last month.

State party chairman Mark Jefferson says Tuesday that the investigation into the theft continues. A spokesman for the FBI in Milwaukee did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The state GOP noticed suspicious activity less than two weeks before Election Day in 2020.

The party determined that $2.3 million had been taken from the account it was using to help re-elect try to reelect President Donald Trump. He went on to lose Wisconsin to President Joe Biden by less than 21,000 votes.

