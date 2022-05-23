Woman hurt in Fond du Lac County shooting

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman was shot in the leg in Fond du Lac County Sunday evening.

At about 10:38 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call in the area of Cemetery Road and Lakeshore Drive in the Town of Friendship.

The caller stated a person in a vehicle fired several rounds, striking a 37-year-old Fond du Lac woman.

The woman was taken by ambulance to a hospital. Investigators say her leg wound was “minor in nature” and not considered life-threatening.

The suspect had left the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement.

“The investigation into the shooting is currently active and no other information is being released at this time. Although the suspect is not in custody, the shooting appears to be targeted at the individuals at this residence. The general public is not in danger,” says Sgt. Paul Metzger.

No names were released.

If you have information, call the Sheriff’s Office at 920-929-3370 or leave a tip at the Fond du Lac County Crime Tip Line at 920-906-4777.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.