Website helps families hunting for formula

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV spent the morning making phone calls and sending emails asking the state, large grocers and local hospitals if they expect a baby formula delivery from Europe’s shipment.

We first alerted you a military cargo plane carrying formula for half a million kids landed in Indianapolis Sunday. Formula will be distributed to areas around the country showing the most need.

Bellin Health said they don’t expect a drop-off at this time. The Ashwaubenon Target doesn’t know if they’ll get one or not. The Department of Health Services said they are not coordinating the distribution of formula.

While we wait to see what happens, a De Pere man wanted to do something to help. He created a website called Baby Milk Finder.

“So just seeing people post online you know that they need a special formula or they can’t find it in stores just really broke my heart,” Montie Chavez, the website creator said.

Chavez built his newly launched website in just two hours over the weekend.

“It impacted me because I’m the second oldest of six kids, so growing up with all my siblings, I just had a love for helping my parents raise my siblings,” Chavez expressed.

People from all over the globe, including Wisconsin, can create a free account to post pictures and information on where they spotted baby formula and milk.

“Hoping that it’s a tool that can help a lot of people, in a lot of places,” Chavez said. “If it helps out one person, I’ve met my goal. If it helps out 500, great. Again, I’m trying to help in any small way.”

The Department of Health Services recommends families call their local doctors or WIC clinic to see if they are receiving extra formula.

Montie Chavez launched babymilkfinder.com over the weekend.

