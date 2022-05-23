RAINY AND COOLER ON WEDNESDAY

Another chilly night is in store with lows in the 30s and 40s. Some patchy frost is possible in the FAR NORTH where lows may drop into the mid 30s. Milder readings are expected around the Fox Cities and towards the Lakeshore. We’ll see thickening and increasing clouds Tuesday with highs in the mid/upper 60s.

Our next weathermaker arrives Tuesday night with a steady, soaking rain on Wednesday. Some showers could linger into Thursday as well. Rainfall totals between 0.5″ and 1.5″ are possible through Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler Wednesday with the steadier rain... highs in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. Warmer conditions return to close out the week.

Looking ahead to Memorial Day weekend... temperatures continue to look nice and mild. Highs in the 70s to low 80s are expected along with warmer temperatures at night. There could be a few late storms on Sunday and again on Monday but early indications are that the weekend won’t be a washout by any means. Get out there and take advantage if you can!

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TUESDAY: ENE 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-1′

WEDNESDAY: ENE 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Cool again... Frost possible NORTH. LOW: 39 (mid 30s NORTH)

TUESDAY: More clouds than sunshine. Milder. HIGH: 67 (cooler Lakeside) LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Rain likely. HIGH: 60 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering showers. HIGH: 65 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 72 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray shower? HIGH: 73 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly humid. Warmer with isolated PM storms. HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

MEMORIAL DAY: Sun and clouds with isolated PM storms. Feeling humid. HIGH: 83

