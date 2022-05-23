MILD MAY WEATHER TO START THE WORK WEEK...

As morning temperatures rise, areas of frost northwest of the Fox Cities, will fade away. Our highs will be in the low to mid 60s this afternoon, with 50s closer to the lakeshore. That’s a little cool for this time of year, since our average high temperature is now up to 70 degrees. A light east-northeast wind will be blowing off of the cool waters of Green Bay and Lake Michigan.

High pressure sitting overhead will give us a mostly sunny sky. Clouds will be gradually streaming in from the southwest throughout the afternoon. Look for mostly cloudy skies by the time we get close to sunset. Despite the clouds increasing late in the day, nearby high pressure will keep us dry for now.

Towards the midweek, a strong storm system will soak the area with widespread rain. An inch or more is possible Wednesday and into Thursday... There’s also a couple chances of showers and thunderstorms later in the Memorial Day holiday weekend. However, the bulk of the long weekend will probably be dry, with warmer highs from the middle 70s to about 80 degrees. It wouldn’t be surprising if temperatures are cooler by the lakeshore... But at first glance, the holiday weekend forecast looks nice.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NE/E 1-10 KTS... WAVES 0-1′

TUESDAY: E 5-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Clouds late. A mild afternoon. HIGH: 64, but cooler lakeside.

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Cool again... Frost FAR NORTH? LOW: 41, with 30s NORTH

TUESDAY: Morning clouds, then some sun. HIGH: 67, but cooler lakeside. LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Rain develops. HIGH: 60 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a chance of showers. HIGH: 65 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 71 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Warm and breezy... Thunder at night. HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly sunny with a chance of thundershowers. HIGH: 79

