JOB OPENING: Technical Media Producer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV is seeking a full time Technical Media Producer. Duties include directing live newscasts, studio generated production and Master Control operations.

Responsibilities include, but not limited to:

- Conduct Master Control operations utilizing Crispin automation.- Direct live newscasts employing Ross Overdrive.- Perform floor direction and teleprompting.

Qualifications/Requirements:

- Proficient in the performance of all live control room operations and adaptable for fast paced newscast production.- Dependable, organized, and able to serve multiple priorities.- Possess excellent interpersonal and communications skills, as well as the ability to work calmly under pressure and meet deadlines.- Minimum 1 year of television production experience preferred.- Bachelor’s Degree or relevant work experience preferred.

Come join our dynamic team, if you feel you’re qualified, go to https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings, you may type in the job title, station call letters, or click on “apply now”, upload your resume, cover letter and references

Additional Info:

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WBAY:

WBAY-TV 2 is the market-leading ABC affiliate in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The station has received Edward R. Murrow Awards each of the past five years, including Overall Excellence. Our news department produces 36 hours of news each week. WBAY.com is the number one news and information website in all of Northeast Wisconsin.

