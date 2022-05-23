Advertisement

Hate group flyers center of Neenah PD investigation

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Hate group flyers popping up around Neenah are false, according to the Neenah Police Department.

Officers advise not to call the number or go to the address listed on the flyers.

Police urge community members to immediately throw away any flyers they see to help prevent harrassment.

Investigators are still looking into who made the flyers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Investigator Bauman at 920-886-6034 or the Neenah PD tip line at 920-886-6020.

