Green Bay student earns perfect ACT score

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One Green Bay high schooler earned a perfect ACT score.

Southwest High School student Grace Zhang earned a 36 out of 36, according to the school and community relations specialist.

Zhang participates in many extracurricular activities, including National Honor Society, honors orchestra, math team, science academic team, cross county and Future Health Professionals. She is also the principal cellist for the Green Bay Youth Symphony.

Zhang plans to major in math in college and attend medical school in the future.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.