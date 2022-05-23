DRY TODAY & TUESDAY, RAINY WEDNESDAY

Clouds are bubbling up as expected today so the 2nd half of our Monday will not be as bright as the morning. Look for afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s inland with cooler 50s near Lake Michigan.

Another chilly night is in store with lows in the 40s and 30s. Some patchy frost is possible in the FAR NORTH where lows may drop into the mid 30s.

Our next weather maker is on tap for Tuesday night, Wednesday, and Thursday. The wettest period will occur Wednesday when soaking rains and breezy conditions set up shop. Rainfall totals between 0.5″ and 1.5″ are possible. Suffice to say Wednesday will not be the best of May days for our region but it’s best to get it over with before the holiday weekend.

Looking ahead at Memorial Day weekend... temperatures continue to look nice and mild. Highs in the 70s to low 80s are expected along with milder temperatures at night. There could be a few late storms on Sunday and again on Monday but early indications are that the weekend won’t be a washout by any means. Get out there and take advantage if you can!

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NE/E 1-10 KTS... WAVES 0-1′

TUESDAY: E 5-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

TODAY: Increasing clouds. HIGH: 64, but cooler lakeside.

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Cool again... Frost FAR NORTH? LOW: 42, with 30s NORTH

TUESDAY: More clouds than sunshine. HIGH: 67, but cooler lakeside. LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Rain develops. HIGH: 59 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. HIGH: 66 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 72 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Warm and breezy... Thunder at night. HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly sunny with a chance of thundershowers. HIGH: 80

