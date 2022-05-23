Advertisement

Cornhole fundraiser helps thousands of underprivileged children

The Luxemburg gathering raised funds and awareness for approximately 3,000 underprivileged...
The Luxemburg gathering raised funds and awareness for approximately 3,000 underprivileged children in Brown County who will get school supplies and clothes at the end of August.(WBAY Staff)
By Annie Krall
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WBAY) - While cornhole is usually an activity reserved for backyards and tailgates it can also be a good way to raise money.

Twenty-four cornhole pairs went head-to-head on Sunday May 22 in a tournament to benefit the Back to School Store event hosted by the Service League of Green Bay. The Luxemburg gathering raised funds and awareness for approximately 3,000 underprivileged children in Brown County who will get school supplies and clothes at the end of August.

“People don’t know how much it affects us,” Mary Thelen, a member of the Service League of Green Bay, emphasized. “I mean it could be your next door neighbor. You just don’t know. That’s the part that just kills me the most.”

Whether you call it cornhole or bags, it’s hard to argue with the fun but sometimes frustrating activity to raise money for charity. The Service League has never done a cornhole fundraiser before, typically hosting more formal events like casino nights.

“This is kind of fun just changing it up a little bit, trying to get other people involved in the community that maybe wouldn’t be interested in going to a big casino night event,” a chair of the Back to School Store Anna Burnette shared. “Just doing something a little bit smaller, just fun.”

The Back to School Store event will be August 22-24 at the Kress Events Center. To donate toward supplies for these underprivileged children, you can click here.

“Everything that we make, every single penny is going to go back to those children to help them so that they will fit in seamlessly with the other kids in school,” Thelen highlighted. “Nobody knows that they are getting help.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I-41
I-41 reopens after hit-and-run, suspect hid in stranger’s home
A Wisconsin couple was injured by a bear after the animal broke into their home, according to...
Bear breaks through window in Taylor County, attacks husband and wife
A map of COVID-19 levels by county. The CDC bases these labels on new cases and hospitalizations.
CDC: 18 Wisconsin counties have high COVID-19 levels
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak
A Silver Alert was issued on May 20, 2022, for William Hendon of the town of Mt. Morris in...
SILVER ALERT CANCELED: William Hendon found safe

Latest News

The two time defending Global Women’s Basketball Association champion Wisconsin GLO opened the...
GLO sweep opening weekend against St. Louis
Restauranteurs on Capitol Hill
UPFRONT: $40 billion restaurant relief bill fails to pass in senate
Crash on I-41
UPDATE: Fox Valley woman in custody after hiding in stranger’s home following hit-and-run
Restauranteurs on Capitol Hill
UPFRONT: $40 billion restaurant relief bill fails to pass in senate